Bollywood Celebs Enjoy Football Match During Rain In Mumbai

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and several other celebrities were spotted kicking off football match in Mumbai on September 08. The match was being played at Jamnabai Narsee Playground in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Both Ranbir and Arjun are known for their love for the sport. TV celebrity Shabir Ahluwalia and others also joined the team for a friendly football match.