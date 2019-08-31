Blockbuster Movie ‘Saaho’ Releases Worldwide | Fans Pour Milk On Cut-Out Of Prabhas In Hyderabad

Amidst huge expectations and excitement, the much awaited movie ‘Saaho’ has released worldwide on August 30. Fans in Hyderabad pour milk on a cut-out of actor Prabhas on the release of his movie ‘Saaho’. People were celebrating release of his movie by dancing on streets outside the theatre. ‘Saaho’ stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is directed by Sujeeth.