BJP’s Girish Mahajan slams Sanjay Raut, says ‘got verbal diarrhoea’

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM on November 23. While speaking on the political twist, Maharashtra BJP leader Girish Mahajan slams Sanjay Raut and said that verbal diarrhoea will be the right phrase to use for him. He said, “Verbal diarrhoea will be the right phrase to use for him.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)