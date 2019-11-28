Bal Thackeray, Indira Gandhi seen together on poster near Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Poster featuring former prime minister Indira Gandhi with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was displayed near Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Poster stated, “Balasheb Thackeray's dream fulfilled, Chief Minister from Shiv Sena.” Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as next Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28 (Thursday).