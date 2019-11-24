B-town celebs pay last respect to veteran actress and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away on Nov 22. Several Bollywood actors paid their last respect to Shabana Azmi's mother. Amitabh Bachchan also paid his last respect to the veteran actor. Tabu also came to pay her condolences to the family. Rekha also paid her last respect to Shaukat Kaifi. She fought long battle with her illness and at the age of 93, she passed away.