Ayodhya Verdict: Records Show Hindus Were In Possession Of Disputed Land’s Outer Court, Says SC

“There is evidence that Ram Chabutra, Sita Rasoi was worshipped by the Hindus before the British came. Evidence in the records shows that Hindus were in the possession of outer court of the disputed land,” said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reading out the verdict of five-judge Constitution bench on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)