Asaduddin Owaisi- We Neither Support BJP Nor Shiv Sena Led Govt In Maharashtra

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM in Hyderabad commented on the Maharashtra’s political situation and said that his party neither supports a BJP led Govt nor a Shiv Sena led Govt. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, “We will neither support a BJP led Govt nor a Shiv Sena led Govt, we reiterate our stand.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)