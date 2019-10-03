Asaduddin Owaisi: Godse killed Gandhi once, modern-day ‘Godses’ killing India daily

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a public gathering in Aurangabad where he said that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse had killed him but modern-day ‘Godses’ are killing Gandhi’s India daily. Owaisi said, “Godse ne toh Gandhi ko goli mari thi magar maujuda Godse Gandhi ke Hindustan ko khatam kar rahe hain.