Amit Shah, Uddhav Will Talk To Each Other To Bring Clarity: Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief, Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Devendra Fadnavis today said that a proposal of CM for 2.5 years each for BJP and Shiv Sena had come during Lok Sabah elections. Patil further said that Fadnavis doesn’t know what was decided only Amit Shah knows. He also told media persons, Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray will talk to each other and bring clarity.