‘All is well’ tweets Trump after Iran launches retaliatory missile attacks at US bases in Iraq

Iran launched multiple missiles at Iraq air base that hosts US military in Iraq on Jan 08. Speaking on this Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted, “Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.
