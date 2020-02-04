Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff make it official at Armaan Jain's wedding

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Tadap'. Apart from his debut film, Ahan has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with Tania Shroff. The duo are often spotted together at various locations and even step out for dinner dates in the city. The 24-year-old debutant has finally made his relationship official!