16 dead, 1 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

Around 16 people have been killed in a road accident in J&K’s Doda town on November 12. The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying more than a dozen passengers skidded off the road and fell down. One person has also been injured in the road accident which took place near Batote-Kishtwar national highway. Total 17 passengers were travelling in the vehicle.
