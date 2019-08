Ujjain: A 20-year-old youth drowned while taking bath at his private well in village Ghatiya, on Tuesday. According to Ghattiya police, Rahul son of Chunnilal Prajapat was taking his bath after getting tonsured for a ritual. to be performed at home after a death of a family member.

During bath, he fell into the well and drowned in deep water. No one could rescue him, despite of his family members being present around the well. The police reached the spot and fished out the body of the deceased.