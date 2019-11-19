Ujjain: Workshop on ‘Swacch Bharat Mission’ begins

Ujjain: A three-day state-level ‘Swacch Bharat Mission-Urban Workshop’ was organised by Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) in association with ICUC Consultants on behalf of National Institute of Urban Affairs and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), Government of India here on Tuesday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Mayor Meena Jonwal. Kshitij Singhal upper collector and acting commissioner Ujjain Municipal Commissioner (UMC) and Yogendra Patel, deputy-commissioner also graced the occasion. Senior officers of 21-22 urban local bodies of Madhya Pradesh are participating in the workshop.

Patel informed the participants about the initiatives taken by UMC to make city cleaner and greener. For their initiatives for converting floral waste into incense sticks and briquettes, city bagged best innovation award. He said challenges will be there at each step, but we have to accept those challenges to achieve our goal of making our cities clean. Adding to this, the need of team work, competitiveness, positive role of all elected representatives with transparency was emphasized by Jonwal.