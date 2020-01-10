Ujjain: Women should be given 50 percent share, says Congress member Sangita Joshi

Ujjain: Pradesh Congress Committee’s Harassment Redressal Cell president Sangita Joshi said that most of the harassment, atrocity and crime cases against women and girls can be redressed if the women society being given its 50 percent legitimate rights.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, she said neither the mother nor the motherland is safe in these days only because of mental thinking and male-dominated society. She said that moral education and knowledge related to Constitution will have to be inculcated among youths, besides making a boy full disciplined.

Joshi said that a demand has been from the Kamal Nath government to form citizen monitoring committees at ward and police station level across the state so as to curb the crimes against women. She said that the Cell will increase its activities for making women self-reliant and fully-empowered.