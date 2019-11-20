Ujjain: Woman hangs self to death

Ujjain: A woman committed suicide in Shankarpur area on Wednesday morning. According to Chimanganjmandi police Neema (40) wife of Omkarlal Jaat ended her life by hanging self in her room. According to police at the time of the incident she was alone in the house as her hubby was at his farmland and her son Raj was at the fitness center.

According to police the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. In his statement the husband informed that he had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh and the money lender used to threaten him to recover loan by selling the house owned by him. Possibly in apprehension, his wife committed suicide. The police launched probe in the matter and dispatched the body to the district hospital for postmortem.