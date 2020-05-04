Ujjain: Vyapari Sangh appeals to allow opening shops in Freeganj, Madhav Nagar

Ujjain: Traders of Freeganj and Madhav Nagar areas appealed under the aegis of Shaheed Park Yuva Vyapari Association to make the area free from lockdown and allow opening shops of the area.
The pleaded that as no infected suspect has been reported from the areas the administration should eased curbs in the area which will be a positive step towards the city’s economy.
Association’s head Rajesh Agrawal told that grain, electronic, readymade garments, stationery and other shops of the area should be allowed to be opened as a positive initiative towards pandemic phobia.
