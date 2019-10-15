Ujjain: UMC nodal officers imparted training to ensure cleanliness

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal called a meeting of nodal officers of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Monday and gave them tips to ensure cleanliness in view of cleanliness survey to be held in the year of 2020.

Pal said that nodal officers played great role in ward wise garbage collection. Making people aware towards cleanliness and garbage segregation are the most important part of their duties, Pal added.

She instructed the nodal officers to keep a strict eye on sanitation workers for getting better results.

The nodal officers were also instructed to keep watch on garbage vehicles rounds in every ward, segregation of dry and wet garbage, playing of inspirational songs, cleanliness of drainages and streets.