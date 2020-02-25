Ujjain: UMC employees’ union leaders put to fore their demands

Ujjain: In a meeting held on Tuesday with various employees unions related to Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Rishi Garg while discussing different demands directed the officials for necessary action.

Commissioner directed that the payment of the amount of the Seventh Pay Scale to the employees who are yet to be paid should be completed by March 20. In order to give the benefit of the pay scale to the eligible employees, a committee should be constituted immediately and the proceedings should be done. It is proposed to be given the benefit immediately. Physical verification of the employees working against the vacant posts to the cleaning patrons should be done. Full information about the matter related to traditional appointment should be presented to them so that proper decision can be taken after studying the case. If the presence of employees on thumb machine could not be recorded or if any technical problem occurres in the machine, then send the attendance with verification after mentioning special circumstances related to the inspector, mate etc.

Garg also directed that all types of payments to retired employees be made simultaneously on the occasion of retirement function. The ‘Lion’ of the Ashoka Pillar installed in the old corporation building at Gopal Temple Complex should be removed from there and set-up at the corporation headquarters on Agar Road. The unfinished work of the municipal vehicle stand should be started immediately. Action should be taken to construct both the road breakers and speed breakers outside the corporation headquarters. In the matter of government approval in the order of allotment of space to the staff union, prepare and submit a semi-official letter. In some cases regarding the payment of gratuity, orders of the Labour Court have been received. In respect of those orders; send the required proposals to the corporation council so that the employees do not have to go to the court unnecessarily.

Employees leaders Ramchandra Korat, Ratanlal Sharma, Ramesh Raghuvanshi, Pawan Vyas, Chandgiram Tankle and Asrar Bhai, additional commissioners Manoj Pathak and Pawan Kumar Chauhan, deputy-commissioners Sanjesh Gupta and Yogendra Patel were present in the meeting.