Ujjain: UDA CEO hears plaints of class IV staff

Ujjain: After a debt ridden peon committed suicide due to weak financial condition, Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) CEO Sojansingh Rawat convened a meeting of class IV employees on Thursday. Rawat said that every employee of UDA is precious for the organisation.

Rawat said that after being harassed by loan sharks an employee Vijay Sing committed suicide couple of days ago leaving the entire UDA family in shock.

He advised the employees to make complaints fearlessly against loan sharks. Rawat also asked the department heads to take care of their colleagues and help in freeing them from the clutches of such loan sharks. During the meeting assistant engineer maintenance RK Thakur, sub engineer Satish Mungi, Ramjilal, Brijbhan Yadav, Vijay Ranawat and other employees were present.