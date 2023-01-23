Ujjain: Two-day Malwa folk drama fest begins today

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ankur Theater in collaboration with the Union ministry of culture and Kalidas Sanskrit Academy is organising a two-day “Malwa Maach Mahotsav” in the memory of Maach Guru Late Siddheshwar Sen on January 23 and 24 at Sankul Prekshagriha, Kalidas Academy. Hafeez Khan, the director of the event, said that this programme has been organised focusing on the creations of Siddheshwar Sen on his 102nd birth anniversary. The main objective of this event is to create, save and popularise the folk theatre tradition of Malwa "Turra-Kalangi" and "Maach". The identity of Malvi culture and tradition, this folk theatre art is almost finished today. It is absolutely necessary to connect it with common citizens, painters and children, he said.

On January 23, Bhas’s “Madhyama Vyayoga” play in "Turra Kalangi" style, folk singing by Gangoliya brothers (Ajay Gangoliya and Vijay Gangoliya) will be staged, followed by “Maach” play “Raja Bhartrahari” composed by late Siddheshwar Sen. On concluding day, play “Shakuntala” composed by the late Siddheshwar Sen and Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit and directed by Hafiz Khan and Babulal Deora will be staged. It will be followed by presenting the folk play “:Kavi Kalidas” composed by late Siddheshwar Sen and directed by Babulal Deora. The performance will begin at 6 pm and entry is free.

