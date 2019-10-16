Ujjain: Thieves make away with goods, jewelleries & cash of Rs 17k

Ujjain: Separate incidents of robbery were reported from different places across the city on Tuesday.

In the first incident, the thieves targeted the residence of Gourav located in Mahashakti Nagar and made away with mobile phone.

In another incident, few miscreants stashed away with purse and other goods from the residence of Jayesh Malviya located at Triveni Hills.

Another incident was reported from the residence of Yogesh located in Pragati Nagar from where, miscreants stole laptop and jewelleries.

Few miscreants targeted a tea stall located at Fawwara Chowk area and made away with cash of Rs 17,000 and gas cylinder.

Concerned police stations registered FIRs on the basis of plaintiffs’ statements regarding all the thefts and started investigation.