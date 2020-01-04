Ujjain: Temperature dips, cold waves grip city

Ujjain: During last couple of days weather was cloudy and foggy in the city and its peripheral areas but on Saturday the sun appeared and city dwellers enjoyed the lukewarm sunshine. In the early hours of Saturday there was fog but as the day grew the fog and clouds disappeared, but at the same time the minimum temperature dipped and was recorded at 10.4 degree Celsius as compared to 13 degree Celsius of previous day’s temperature; and as soon day ended, cold winds started blowing at the speed of 6 to 8 km per hour gripped the city and increased cold.