Ujjain: Taking care of special children during lockdown

Ujjain: Assistant professor of department of special education Manovikas College of Special Education - Dr Parveena Nagil during her interaction with Free Press provided tips on to care for children with special needs during lockdown period.

She said, “We strongly support this countrywide lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, but we have to maintain awareness about activities of daily living children with Intellectual/Autism Disability.

* Observe the movements and anticipate the needs of the child.

* Engage and change the positions to avoid the discomfort of bed sores on lying for long time.

* Keep their bed, toilet clean and tidy.

* Change their clothes every 1-1½ hours to keep them free from soiling accidentally or getting infections.

* Use cushion and safety belt when the child is seated.

* Take special care if the child is on tube feeding.

* If the child is on Medication, then give it on time.