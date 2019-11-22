Ujjain: Substandard polythene water pouches seized, Rs 10k fine imposed

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) officials’ team on being tipped off, conducted raid at Maksi Road, Industrial area located industry on Friday and seized more than 20,000 pouches of packaged drinking water as substandard polythene was being used in water packaging.

According to the UMC officials, in the direction of deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta and Yogendra Patel the UMC team conducted raid on Sonam Industry, impounded the pouches and sealed the factory. The UMC also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the factory owner Somil Mittal.

The officials said that manufacturing of water pouches and their selling are prohibited in the city but still they were being manufactured and marketed by the industry’s management.

During the raid health inspector Purushottam Dube, Ankit Jhanzot and other team members were present.