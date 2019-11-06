Ujjain: Sri Sri Ravishankar pays obeisance at Sri Mahakaleshwar temple

Ujjain: ‘The Arts of Living’ founder and Hindu spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar paid obeisance at Sri Mahakaleshwar temple on Wednesday morning. According to Sri Mahakal Temple Management Committee (MTMC) spokesperson Ravishankar performed worship and did ‘abhishek’ of lord Shiva at the sanctum. He visited entire temple premises and the other temples therein.

MTMC administrator SS Rawat welcomed the spiritual guru by offering ‘dupatta’ (stole). During conversation with Ravishakar, Rawat apprised him of developments to be made in the temple and told him to setup a yoga centre in the temple premises. Visiting temple premises, Ravishnkar said to plant saplings according to Hindu astrology and ‘vastu shastra’. He also rendered some advices on how to make temple more facilitator for devotees.