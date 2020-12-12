Ujjain: Scholar Padmaja Viveraker feted

Ujjain: Sanskriti Sanchanalya Bhopal and Aditi Surchhaiya cultural organisation felicitated senior scholar Padmaja Viverakar on Saturday at Kalidas Academy on Saturday evening.

On this occasion musical programmes were also organised by the organization. The musical concert started with classical vocal by Sulekha Bhatt. Bhatt enthralled the audience with her melodious singing. Bhatt was accompanied by Dr Vivek Bansod who played harmonium and Ashesh Upadhyay. In the second session Pt Prakash Shuljalpurkar entertained the audience with his ghazals. Senior vocalist Pt Ramakant Dube was the special guest while Dr Satish Goud was the chief guest.

The programme was conducted jointly by Aditi Karodiya, Pt Madhav Tiwari and Umesh Bhatt. During the programme Dr Shiv Chourasiya, Yeshwant Gehlot and other dignitaries were present. The vote of thanks was extended by Dr Prakash Karotiya.