Ujjain: Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina special prayers for mental, physical fitness

Ujjain: Ujjain is considered one of the oldest cities of this world where not only people of all faith live in good numbers.

Amid lockdown people are barred to visit religious places and are living in fear of corona virus. People of all communities are not only following the medical precautions suggested by doctors, but also taking help of special prayers to keep themselves mentally and physically fit.

Free Press talked to people of different communities and tried to know what special prayers are being chanted by them to get mental and physical relax these days.

Excerpts:

“All my family members are reciting ‘Aayate-Kareema’ which is special dua for warding off problems. Apart from this after every namaz we pray for all humanity, hope God will remove this corona virus from the world soon.”—Mohammed Shavez Gouri

“There are some special prayers which are generally chanted at the time of problems. My family members and our all community members are chanting these prayers at home. A lot of people in the world are affected because of this corona virus thus our prayers are for all humanity.”—Ronald Franklin

“In our country there is tradition of prayer to avoid difficulties. ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina, Sarve Santu Niramayah’ signifies the identity of our Sanathana dharma and country. We chant ‘mahamari nashak mantra’ from Shri Durga Saptshati holy book and pray for whole world every day. May God save all the people.”—Pt Gaurav Vyas

“We all friends and familiar people chant ‘Mahamratunjay Jaap’ at our home. We want everybody to be fit and healthy. Our religious activity gives strength to us.”—Kapil Khatri