Ujjain: Republic Day celebrated with zeal and fervour

Ujjain: On the 72nd Republic Day hosts of the programmes were organised across the city with fervour and patriotism. The officials programme was held at Dussehra Maidan where the chief guest, Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav hoisted the flag and took salute of the parade with SP Saytendra Kumar Shukla.

Dr Yadav also read out the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The celebratory fire was done by the jawans of police force. A splendid march past and performance of colourful cultural programmes were also held on this occasion.

The R-Day parade by armed police forces, and home guards enthused the audience with patriotism. Beautiful tableaus were also taken out by health department, water resource department, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Forest department, agriculture department and other government departments. The tableau based on Corona vaccination taken out by health department drew special appreciation.

Government servants feted

Minister Yadav felicitated the government servants for their excellent performances. During the programme Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, Zila Panchayat president Karan Kumariya, division commissioner Sandeep Yadav, IG Rakesh Gupta, DIG Manish Kapuriya, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, BJP district head Vivek Joshi and other dignitaries were also present. The programme was conducted by Shailenedra Vyas and Dr Padmja Raghuvanhi jointly.

22 prisoners released

Owing to their good conduct 22 prisoners were released from Bhairavgarh Central Jail. The jail superintendent informed that certificate of good conduct and release, bank passbook, Aadhaar Cards and packets of meal were also given to the prisoners.

Tricolour hoisted across city

Apart from official programme, the Tricolours were hoisted across the city by non government organisations, educational institution and political parties.

Celebration at UMC

A celebration was organised at Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s office. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal hoisted the National Flag. The celebration was attended by all the officials and staffers. The programme was conducted by PRO Pradeep Sen while gratitude was expressed by deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta.

BJP’s event

Like every year district Bharatiya Janata Party organised a flag hoisting programme at Chhatrichowk in the morning hours. District BJP head Vivek Joshi hoisted the National Flag. He congratulated the locals and appreciated PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, member of parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, state vice president Chintamani Malviya and other party members were present. The programme was conducted Suresh Giri while vote of thanks was extended by Ajay Tiwari.

Seva Bharti celebrates R-Day

Social organisation Seva Bharti also celebrated Republic Day and hoisted national flags 6 different places in the city. Secretary Ritesh Soni informed that on this occasion many members took part in the celebration programme.

VC Pandey hoists flag at VU

Vikram University vice chancellor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey hoisted the National Flag on Republic Day. In his address Pandey said that India’s tradition of republic is very old. He said new course are being launched in new academic session and threw light on development work. Incharge registrar Dr DK Bagga, DSW Dr Ramkumar Ahirwar, NSS convener Dr Prashant Puranik, NCC officer Dr Kaniya Meda , teaching staff and other officials were present. The programme was conducted by proctor Prof Shailendrakumar Sharma.

Celebration at GGPGC

At the programme to celebrate Republic Day in GGPGC, principal Dr Anita Manchandia hoisted the Tricolour. In her address she appealed to the gathering to remember the martyrs and their sacrifices. We should not stress more on our rights but we should perform our duties sincerely. Program was also addressed by Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj and Dr Vandana Tripathi. Dr Ranjana Shrama presented patriotic song and Dr Archana Parmar recited Vande Matram. Dr VK Gupta and Anil Panchal presented patriotic poems. Drawing department organised a plantation programme. Lieutenant Saroj Ratnakr was present. Program was conducted by Dr Rashmi Bhargava and vote of thanks was given by Dr Rekha Sharma.

JCI holds programme

Members of JCI club organised a R-Day programme and distributed sweets to the destitutes under the chairmanship of Ankit Bansal. Girish Soni, Manish Duggad, Rohit Totala and other members were present.

Dist Congress head hoists Tricolour

District Congress Committee on the occasion of 72 nd R-Day celebrated the national festival with fervour. Spokesperson Vivek Soni informed that district Congress head Mahesh Soni hoisted the flag at Chhatrichowk and readout the message of state president of the Kamal Nath. District rural head Kamal Patel, Satyanarayan Panwar, Dr Batukshankar Joshi, state secretary Chetan Yadav and other party members were also present.

Celebration at Nagrik Sahakari Bank

Tricolour was also hoisted at Nagrik Sahakari Bank by Rishiraj Singh. The celebration programme was presided over by founder Surendra Singh Sisodiya. The programme was conducted by manager Pradeep Nigam while gratitude was expressed by Rupesh Nahar.

Function at Sanskrit University

Maharhi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University held a function at varsity premises. The National Flag was hoisted by VC Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. Vice chancellor Prof Manmohan Upadhyay, registrar Prof Prashant Puranik, department head Dr Tulsidas Parouha and other scholars were also present.

Event at Nirmala College of Education

Nirmala College of Education organised a programme of flag hoisting at the college premises. Director Fr Antony Joseph, Fr Bijoy Jacob Paul and staffers of the college were present on this occasion. The vote of thanks was extended by Fr Antony to end the programme.

Celebration by Lawyers’ Association

Lawyers’ Association also celebrated the Republic Day with fervour. President Ashok Yadav hoisted the flag and congratulated the members. Sessions judge NP Singh was present along with the members of association.