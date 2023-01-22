Ujjain: 'Ramcharitmanas’ has the essence of Indian culture, says Dr SR Bhatt

The inaugural session of a three-day national research seminar on “Ramcharitmanas: A Philosophical and Spiritual Journey” in progress at Government Madhav College in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Ramcharitmanas’ is a classic book which Tulsidas presented to the world after deep study. It has the essence of Indian culture. Ram Katha of Tulsidas is eternal. Every aspect of human behaviour has been explained in Ramcharitmanas. The Indian ideal has been presented in it.

Dr SR Bhatt, president of the Indian Council of Philosophical Research and the eminent philosopher of the country, expressed these words in the three-day national research seminar organised on the topic “Ramcharitmanas: A Philosophical and Spiritual Journey” at Government Madhav College, here on Saturday.

Swami Mahesh Charan said that Krishna has described the mind as the eleventh sense after the ten senses. The one who has mastered the mind, has conquered the world. Proctor of Vikram University Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that Ramcharitmanas is a great book describing the glory of Ram. This is the philosophy of the journey from darshan to description. Description is not possible without philosophy.

Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar of Vikram University, while throwing light on the subject from a historical point of view, said that Kabirdas, Raidas and Tulsidas took Indian culture forward. Vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyaya said that the path of perfection can be paved by following the path of Ram. Former MP Dr Chintamani Malviya said that Ramcharitmanas is such an ocean, in which innumerable pearls are found.

It covers all aspects of life. Former president of the Indian Council of Philosophical Research prof RC Sinha said that the Granth has influenced our country. Principal Dr JL Barmaiya said that Tulsidas propagated Indian culture worldwide through Ramcharitmanas. Dr Ravi Mishra delivered the welcome address. Dr Jafar Mehmood conducted the proceedings while Dr Rajshri Sheth proposed the vote of thanks.

