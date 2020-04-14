Ujjain: Private doctors allowed to run clinic with social distancing

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma convened a review meeting at Simhastha Fair Authority office on Monday. He told the officials to spread awareness on social distancing and said that private doctors be allowed to run their clinic and provide counseling to their patients while maintaining social distancing.

He told that the banks are also allowed functioning from 10 am to 4 pm however banks located in containment areas will remain closed.

Banks were also told to make available cash in ATMs. He instructed to municipal commissioner to conduct regular check-up of sanitation employees and veggie vendors.

During the meet collector IG Rakesh Gupta, DIG Manish Kapuriya, Shashank Mishra, SP Sachin Atulkar, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Rishi Garg, additional collectors Kshitij Singhal, RP Tiwari and other officials were present.

‘Make contact history’

Collector Shashank Mishra asked city dwellers to provide information of the family members suffering from sensitive diseases to provide them quick medical help.

He also asked to provide contact and travel history of the family members. He told that social distancing should be maintained even with the family members suffering from asthma, lungs disorder or any other chronic disease.