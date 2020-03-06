Ujjain: Preparation for Rabi Season-2020 reviewed

Ujjain: Food, civil supplies and consumer protection department’s principal secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla reviewed the preparations for the divisional Rabi procurement. During a meeting at Brahaspati Bhavan, here on Friday, he reviewed the district-wise farmer registration, acreage of wheat, pulses and oilseeds, status of wheat procurement and basic facilities in established wheat procurement centers. He also reviewed the status of transport and storage.

Principal secretary said that the area under wheat has increased in the year 2020-21 as compared to the previous year 2019-20 in all the districts of Ujjain division. Keeping this in view, the number of procurement centers has also been increased this year. A total of 411 procurement centers have been proposed in the division. Also, 225 warehouse-level centers have been proposed. When required, wheat will be stored in silos.

Managing director MP SCSC Abhijit Agrawal informed that quality control apps have been made for surveyors this year. This app will work on two levels: the procurement center and warehouse level. After the test at the site by the surveyor, working at the procurement center survey app and at procurement committee level will approve and reject entry and will upload it on the mobile app.

Ujjain divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma, director Food Avinash Lavania, managing director MARKFED Shriman Shukla and officers of MARKFED, food and district marketing board were present in the meeting.