Ujjain: Operation Clean begins in city with demolition of goon Mukesh Bhadale’s 5-strorey building

Ujjain: Launching its much-awaited Operation Clean against those involved in ‘organised crimes’, the local administration on Wednesday evening started demolishing a five-storey illegal building of goon Mukesh Bhadale. After initial protest, the demolition squad launched its action which continued till late night. Dozens of onlookers assembled on the spot to witness the proceedings.

Bhadale, against whom about 14 offences including a murder charge are pending in various police stations of the city, was not present when the local administration comprising Ujjain Municipal Corporation squad, police force and revenue officers along with executive magistrates reached his Prakash Nagar located residence.

Bhadale and his family members reside on first three floors of the house while rest two floors are under-construction. Huge manpower along with modern machines reached there at about 6 pm and started demolition of the five-storey building at about 7 pm owing to protest registered by Bhadale’s family members.

It was beginning of the Operation Clean in city after directives of the State government. For last two days, the concerned officials were busy in listing goons, anti-socials and white-collar criminals who are involved in different illegal businesses. SP Sachin Atulkar who was on 10-day leave cut short his leave and returned on Wednesday afternoon in view of the action.