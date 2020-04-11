Ujjain: On home delivery woes, people waking up to inequalities inherent in online purchasing

Ujjain: District Administration has forced the grocery shops across the city to shut down since Monday leaving people with capacity to purchase items in less quantity, to fend for themselves.

Essential items are being supplied through home delivery by limited number of shops.

People belong to lower and middle-income groups are not able to get grocery due to various complications like necessity of bulk order or nuances like compulsion of purchasing goods of a particular amount to get the order delivered at home.

Also, many shops are not delivering to interior areas of Old City. There are also complains of them not taking calls. So, people are forced to depend on a handful of shops.

Zeeshan Ahmad, a resident of Nagori Mohalla, rues that he made a call to the Reliance Fresh situated at Teliwada, but he was told that the outlet does not provide delivery in his area.

Mahesh Solanki, a resident of Urdupura, complained about this system and said, “Administration must think about poor people as we people are not able to give order of big amount. If small grocery shops will remain open in some localities that will be convenient for poor people like us.”

Ranu Malviya, a resident of Heera Mills Ki Chawl, told that home delivery is good option for rich people and those who live in Freeganj area. “Here in old city there are many people who buy things in small quantity and those shop owners who are giving home delivery of grocery are not ready to take order for Rs 50-100,” she added.

Notably, for last five days all the grocery shops have been fprced shut by district administration and home delivery system has been started, but people of many localities are not able to get advantage of this.

Poor feel left out as they are not able to order and get the grocery items through this system and they are demanding to open grocery shops up to limited time in all the localities.

P2: A retailer loads grocery items on his vehicle for home delivery amid lockdown. District Administration has forced the grocery shops across the city to shut down since Monday leaving people with capacity to purchase items in less quantity, to fend for themselves.