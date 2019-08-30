Ujjain: Municipal commissioner reviews construction work

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal conducted zone wise reviews of under construction of the civic body on Thursday. The commissioner instructed the concerned officials to complete the all the assignments till the end of September.

The commissioner also took the stock of construction of Budhwariya weekly market (Haat bazaar) as well as the fish market. She asked the officials to start the work for which tenders were already invited.

Reviewing ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ cases Pal told that there should not be any kutcha house in any zone, and make final list within 7 days if there is any kutcha house existed.

Reviewing sapling plantation programme she fixed a deadline and asked the officials to complete it by 15 th of September. Parks and garden maintenance and rainwater harvesting were also reviewed and officials were given time till September 15 for to complete assignments.

Pal instructed nodal officials to ensure cleanliness of the city according to cleanliness survey’s terms and conditions. The commissioner was taking a meeting at Simhastha fair authority office.

Garbage collection vehicles movements across the city were also observed by Pal, during the meeting she asked to officials to inspire denizens and restaurant owners to get installed compost plants.

Cleanliness at public and community toilets was also considered during the meeting. Nodal officers were also instructed to conduct daily survey their areas for maintaining cleanliness with the help of residents of the areas, shopkeepers, restaurants owners and other residents of the areas.