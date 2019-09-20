Ujjain: Municipal commissioner inspects cleanliness at ghatsMunicipal commissioner inspects cleanliness at ghats

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal took the stock of cleanliness at riverside areas on Thursday. She visited Ramghat area and instructed the concerned officials to maintain cleanliness in the area and across the city. She also visited at the stepwell located at Saidham area.

She asked the concerned officials to maintain proper cleanliness in the city after monsoon. The commissioner also advised the officials to take help of rag pickers in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

In this regard Municipal deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta, and Yogendra Patel organised an advice meeting and discussed the matter with the rag pickers and persuaded them to contribute in making the city clean.