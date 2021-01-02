Ujjain

Ujjain: Member of parliament throws light on Centre’s schemes for SC/ST students

Over 5 crore students will benefitthe next 5 years under post metric scheme: Firojia

Member of parliament Firojia addresses a press meet in Ujjain on Saturday
Ujjain: Member of Parliament Anil Firojia on Saturday in a press meet threw light on Union government’s schemes for higher education of students belonging to SC/ST category.

Firojia said that Modi Government has taken important decision to provide better higher education to SC/ST students. He said that the Centre’s post metric scholarship for SC/ST students aims to help them pursue higher education. Over 5 crore students will be benefited in the next 5 years under the scheme. He said that from other schemes of Central government’s over 1.36 crore students will benefit. District BJP head Vivek Joshi, Bahadursingh Bormundla, Suresh Giri and Sachin Saxena were present.

