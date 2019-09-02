Ujjain: Man ends life by hanging self

Ujjain: A 58-year-old man committed suicide in Manchhaman colony on Saturday morning. According to Neelganga police, Ratanlal Parmar son of Bherulal Parmar hanged self on noose at his residence.

He was appointed as an inspector in cooperative department and was suspended seven years ago. The decision of the court on his suspension was to be pronounced soon but before the decision, he ended his life.

Lalitabai saw her husband hanging on noose and thereafter informed her daughter, son in law and the police. Deceased’s son Deepak Parmar was also informed.

The police took the body in custody and recovered a suicide note from the room. In the letter, the deceased mentioned Kothari nursing home director Himmat Kothari and Mahendra son of Komal Chand Jain for torturing him and held the duo responsible for his death. The police handed over the body to the kin after postmortem and started probe in the matter.