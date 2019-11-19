Ujjain: Man booked for ragging fellow by name ‘kaliya’

Ujjain: Calling someone ‘kaliya’ (the renowned character from the movie Sholay) grounded a miscreant into troubles. Narwar police on Tuesday registered an offense against one Ramesh Malviya of village Munjakhedi on complaint of one Karan alias Kallu son of Girdharilal of same village, for often ragging Karan by calling him kaliya-kaliya. The victim complained that Ramesh used to tease him by his name and speak kaliya-kaliya everywhere due to which he is getting notoriety in the village. “Whenever I tried to caution Ramesh, he used to threat me of dire consequences,” the complainant explained.

Victim Karan finally lodged a complaint and the police station registered a case against accused Ramesh under Section 323, 294 and 506 of IPC.