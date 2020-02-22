Ujjain: Mahakal appear in Sehara look

Ujjain: The bhasmarti which is usually performed early morning was performed on noon on Saturday. On early morning at 4am lord Mahakal was decked with huge floral crown (sehara), followed by a special sehara arti. The ‘sehara’ was removed at 11 am and afterward ‘bhasmarti’ was performed. According to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) hundreds of devotees were present during sehara distribution and bhasmarti.

During ‘bhasmarti’ mayor Meena Jonwal, coporators, public representatives, senior administrative officials and concerned officials were also present. Collector Shashank Mishra, SP Sachin Atulkar and MTMC administrative SS Rawat thanked the denizens for their cooperation during the festival of Mahashivratri.

Broil erupts for attending ‘bhasmarti'

Many devotees showed disappointment when not permitted to attend the bhastmarti at noon. As per the reports, the temple management had curbed the entry for devotees for attending the art at 10 am while hundreds of devotees were still in queue for seeking permission for arti, but as Nandi Hall got packed and there was no other room for devotees, the administration did not allow permission, following which the devotees created broil in the temple premises and the temple management had to use police force to control the devotees.

Priests breaching curb in sanctum

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the MTMC and district administration had instructed no entry in the sanctum of the temple but some of the priests took their family members and ‘yajmans’ (clients) into the sanctum and breached the instructions. According to sources, the priests took their kin and ‘yajmans’ from ‘naivaidya room’ of the temple.