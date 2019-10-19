Ujjain: League matches held in wrestling tournaments

Ujjain: On the first day of All India Wrestling Tournaments, league matches were held on Saturday. The tournament was inaugurated at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Mahakalpuram. Publicity in charge Pradeep Upadhyay informed that wrestling matches for girls will be held at the same venue on Sunday.

MLA Mohan Yadav was the chief guest of the programme while national coach of Vidya Bharti Ranvirsingh and Balwant Bhati were the special guests. The programme was presided over by Prakash Dhangar. Wrestler and guests were introduced by principal Mahendra Bhagat. Mohan Yadav also addressed the programme and threw light on importance of wrestling. The vote of thanks was extended by Balwant Bhati.