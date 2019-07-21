Ujjain: Kolkata-based fake website booked for duping devotees of Mahakal

Ujjain: A fake website was spotted by Shri Mahakaleshwar temple management committee by which miscreants cheated devotees for online booking of Mahakal’s bhasmarti’.

According to sources hundreds of devotees were cheated by miscreants by operating website to book permission for famous ‘bhasmarti’ of lord Mahakal. The victims told that for online permission of bhasmarti the fake website charges a fee of Rs 100 and Rs 75 as service charge per head.

Bhasmarti incharge and tehsildar Mulchand Junwal informed that the matter came to fore when a devotee Rajesh resident of Durg had taken online permission through the fake website by paying due charges, but when he came to Ujjain and went to attend the arti at the temple he was not allowed as his permission was not genuine.

After the MTMC made inquiry it was known that the miscreants were also charging amount for prasad of the temple and other things as are provided by the temple to the devotees on its own website.

The sources informed that cyber cell officials had received significant details about the miscreants, their phone numbers and addresses. The police also have learnt that the fake website is being operated from Kolkata (WB).

Meanwhile talking to Free Press Mahakal police station incharge Arvind Singh Tomar informed that the MTMC lodged the complaint in the matter and the police started investigation.

The police administration and MTMC advised the devotees to stay alert from such fake websites. The sources further told that soon the miscreants involved in the matter will be nabbed.