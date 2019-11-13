Ujjain: Industrialist found dead

Ujjain: Body of an industrialist was found on the road near his residence early morning on Wednesday in Khandelwal Nagar under Chimanganjmandi police station. Sanjay Rawat (50) set out from his residence in the morning at around 6:00 am for his routine morning walk. After half an hour residents of the colony spotted him on the road in an unconscious condition. Sanjay was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Gopesh Rawat informed the police and said that Sanjay ran a plant for manufacturing of ‘dona-pattal’ and disposable crockery. His son is studying in Indore and his wife Pratibha is a housewife. According to police some injuries were seen on the body of the deceased. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.