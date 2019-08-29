Ujjain: Incessant rains fill Gambhir dam, water bodies

Ujjain: The recent bout of rain filled all the water bodies of the city to their fullest. According to public health engineering department (PHED) officials, big reservoir Gambhir Dam got filled to its maximum capacity of 2250 McFt.

The dam authorities opened it sluice gates from time to time to maintain water level, as the water from various catchment areas had brimmed the dam.

The PHED officials also informed that Gaughat dam located at river Kshipra was overflowing till the evening on Wednesday. An old tree was uprooted near the office building at Gaughat due to heavy rain. According to Government Jiwajirao Observatory, in last 24 hours, the city received 8 mm rain. During this monsoon as of now, the city received 853 mm of rains.