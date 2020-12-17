Ujjain: Huge demand for Bhairavgrh print in international markets

Ujjain: Batik print cloth made by Chheepa community of Bhairavgarh Ujjain have become a huge hit among international buyers.

The women of the community formed a group which will sell its products in association with Amazon with batik painting which is commonly known as Bhairvagarh print.

The members of the community told that their ancestors from Nagor (Rajasthan) had settled in Bhairavgarh area of the city around 300 years ago. A Chheepa community member said that they also use die to print cloths which have a huge demand in demanded in Japan and other Asian countries.

Artist Waseem said that his ancestors would use vegetable dye to print clothes. Quality of Bhairavgarh prints separates it from other styles of cloth painting. The artists said that they have over 100 old patterns of designs which attracts people even today. He said told that apart from traditional designs contemporary designs are also being made by him and his group members.

Throwing light on the process the artist told that before ‘Batik’ painting the cloth is soaked in water for 8 days and thereafter it is bleached and afterward from the brushes dipped in melted wax, artists start painting on cloth.