UJJAIN: A home guard died on duty following massive heart attack on Thursday early morning, in Piplinaka area. According to Jiwajiganj police, Ramlal (45) son of Puralal Male resident of Tirupati Nagar was deployed at first response vehicle (FRV) at Piplinaka area. During patrolling at around 3 am, his condition suddenly worsened. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The doctors gave heart attack as the reason of his death.