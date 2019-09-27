Ujjain: GST defaulter deposits Rs 60 lakh

Ujjain: An Indore based GST defaulter businessman deposited Rs 60 lakh after investigation conducted by the GST officials. According to reports Prashant Sharma, a resident of Indore, runs his two firms in Ujjain at Mahavir Bag and Freeganj area in the name of Nirmal Oversease and Agro Foods.

According to GST officials, Sharma took tax credit on the basis of fake bills which was detected during investigation. During the interrogation, the businessman admitted to his crime and agreed to pay Rs 60 lakh.

As per the department, the businessman took the advantage of input tax credit of Rs 12 crore which created doubt and the officials scrutinised his account books.

According to the department investigation in the matter is on as Sharma has partnerships in some more firms.