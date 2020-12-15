Ujjain: Govt staff, farmer booked for bungling land, availing loan

Ujjain: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered three separate cases under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to bungling of government lands and procuring bank loans on fraudulent basis. Several government employees have been made accused in these cases.

According to official information, a government land at Nagda tehsil of the district was shown as private agriculture land of one farmer and was later exchanged with the government land. Farmer Shravan Singh Shekhawat committed this fraud in connivance with the then land management officer LN Sharma, the then tehsildar Shivakant Pandey and other staff of revenue department.

In another case Kelam wife of Dilip Singh Gurjar, resident of Samaskhedi allegedly conspired and managed to change to revenue records related to government land at village Aagri, thesil Tonkkhurd, district Dewas. She also procured loan of over Rs 4.12 lakh. The then patwari Amit Sharma and Narmada-Jhabua Gramin Bank, Eklera’s manager Shripad Wadnerkar have been made accused in this case.

In third case, one Vinita Rungta illegally procured loan of Rs 19 lakh to establish her venture Shakambari Enterprises at local Maksi Road industrial area. The then assistant manager and manager of District Commercial And Industrial Centre Mayank Dabar and Aditya Tiwari have been booked in this fraud case.