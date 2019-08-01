Ujjain: Free bus rides for city women on Rakshabandhan

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Wednesday convened a meeting of Ujjain City Transport Company and review current status of bus services prevailed in the city.

During the meeting the decision to repair the out of order buses was taken so that after repairing they may be conducted on the new routes. The decision to extend Khandwa route buses to Burhapur was also taken.

The mayor and commissioner decided to allow free journey in the city buses for women on the day of Rakshabandhan.

Instructions for Nagpanchami, Sawari

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed the concerned officials in a meeting to form separate teams for sanitation and other services for consecutive events Nagapanchami and Mahakal Sawari. She also asked the sanitation employees to maintain cleanliness in public toilets during the events. In the meantime mayor Jonwal told the officials to ensure that there should not be any illegal colony in the city. She told to promote sapling plantation also during the meeting. The meeting was attended by Satyanarayan Chouhan, Buddhiprakash Soni, Rajkamal Rajawat and other public representatives along with concerned civic body officials.

Mayor, commissioner plant saplings

On Wednesday mayor Jonwal and commissioner Pal took part in sapling plantation programme organised under Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The duo planted saplings at Mahakal Vanijya Kendar area.