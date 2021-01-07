Ujjain: Ex-constable accused in hooch case dies in Bhairavgarh Jail

Ujjain: An ex-police constable Sudesh Khode who was an accused in hooch death case, died in Bhairavgarh Central Jail on Wednesday’s pre dawn hours.

As per jail administration Sudesh on the occasion of Hanuman Ashtami had sung hymns in Wednesday night during the recital of Sundarkand and thereafter he went to his barrack to sleep, with other hooch case accused. But at 2am he felt heart ache and complained the jail authorities. He was sent to the jail hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. After consuming cheap hooch over 14 people were killed in Ujjain on October 14, 2020.

Kin, authorities informed immediately

Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said that the higher authorities were informed immediately just after the death of the Khode and family members of Sudesh were also informed at the same time.

Family members demand enquiry

Sudesh’s brother Dhanraj Khode alleged that the message that Sudesh had a massive heart attack was received from Mahakal Police station at early morning at 5.30am on Thursday, and before they reach the hospital, his body had been sent to the postmortem room. Dhanraj also told that he met Sudesh on Saturday and he was in good condition. Sudesh talked him about the family, children’s education and about the case. The family members demanded that the proper inquiry of the suspicious death should be ordered while the police administration is awaiting the postmortem report of deceased and viscera report for ascertaining the cause of death of constable Khode.

Wife loses consciousness

On seeing the dead body of Sudesh the family members burst into tears and his wife fainted. His son and daughter also lost control of their emotions and wept bitterly.

PM performed in presence judicial magistrate

The police told that prima facie the death of Khode is due to the heart attack. The postmortem of the dead body was performed by panel of doctors in presence of judicial magistrate while the heart and viscera will be sent to forensic lab to ascertain the reason of the death.